Reviewing Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS)’s and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s results

Both Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Systems Corporation 36 14.81 N/A 0.83 59.29 IDEX Corporation 159 5.18 N/A 5.40 31.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intelligent Systems Corporation and IDEX Corporation. IDEX Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Systems Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation is currently more expensive than IDEX Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IDEX Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intelligent Systems Corporation is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival IDEX Corporation is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Intelligent Systems Corporation and IDEX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, IDEX Corporation’s potential downside is -1.69% and its consensus price target is $168.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intelligent Systems Corporation and IDEX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 98%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year Intelligent Systems Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors IDEX Corporation.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.