Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s results

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 13.05 N/A -0.26 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.08 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellicheck Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that Intellicheck Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.