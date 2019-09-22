Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intellicheck Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.