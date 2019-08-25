Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 13.57 N/A -0.26 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.69 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellicheck Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellicheck Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that Intellicheck Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.23 beta and it is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intellicheck Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Mitek Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 46.97% and its average target price is $13.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 62.1%. 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has 150.47% stronger performance while Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.