Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Its Peers results

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Intellicheck Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intellicheck Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.90% -27.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Intellicheck Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Intellicheck Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 121.84%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intellicheck Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has stronger performance than Intellicheck Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellicheck Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that Intellicheck Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intellicheck Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Intellicheck Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.