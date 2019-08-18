Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 12.78 N/A -0.26 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.33 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means Intellicheck Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 34%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.