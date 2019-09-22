Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s results

Since Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00 Avalara Inc. 70 18.47 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellicheck Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellicheck Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9. Competitively, Avalara Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intellicheck Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Avalara Inc. has a consensus target price of $90.38, with potential upside of 14.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and Avalara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 71.5%. About 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.