Reviewing Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 3 19.60 N/A -0.26 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 19 3.58 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta means Intellicheck Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intellicheck Inc. and Agilysys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agilysys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 18.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.9% of Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.42%. Competitively, 2% are Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has stronger performance than Agilysys Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.