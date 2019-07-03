Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 21.74 N/A -1.96 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.36 N/A -1.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.