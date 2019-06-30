Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.41 N/A -1.96 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.