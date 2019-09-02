Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

This is a contrast between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.58 N/A -1.96 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.