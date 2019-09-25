Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

This is a contrast between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.13 N/A -1.96 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 80.90 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 144.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.