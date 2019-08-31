Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.70 N/A -1.96 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.