Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

We are contrasting Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 195.46% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.