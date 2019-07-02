Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 21.93 N/A -1.96 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.