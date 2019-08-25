Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 20.78 N/A -1.96 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 average target price and a 236.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 37.1%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.