Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Its Peers results

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.70% -25.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$38.75 is the consensus price target of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 111.40%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.