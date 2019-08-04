Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 21.85 N/A -1.96 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 24.94 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.2 average price target and a 159.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.