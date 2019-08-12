Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.91 N/A -1.96 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.