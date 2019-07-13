Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.52 N/A -1.96 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.15 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.