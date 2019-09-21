Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.