Reviewing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 19.59 N/A -1.96 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

In next table is given Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 424.48%.

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.