Reviewing Intel Corporation (INTC)’s and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s results

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Broad Line. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel Corporation 50 3.06 N/A 4.36 11.59 Texas Instruments Incorporated 111 7.46 N/A 5.47 22.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Texas Instruments Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Intel Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Intel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1% Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.00% 57.3% 30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Intel Corporation has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Intel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel Corporation 3 1 6 2.60 Texas Instruments Incorporated 0 6 3 2.33

Intel Corporation has an average price target of $53.9, and a 10.72% upside potential. Meanwhile, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s average price target is $114.67, while its potential downside is -5.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Intel Corporation appears more favorable than Texas Instruments Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 88.5%. Insiders held 0.05% of Intel Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71% Texas Instruments Incorporated -3.09% 6.67% 7.5% 22.39% 12.71% 32.29%

For the past year Intel Corporation was less bullish than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Texas Instruments Incorporated beats Intel Corporation.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.