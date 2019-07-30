Reviewing Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)’s and WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s results

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the CATV Systems. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 WideOpenWest Inc. 8 0.56 N/A 1.48 5.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Integrated Media Technology Limited and WideOpenWest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Integrated Media Technology Limited and WideOpenWest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0% WideOpenWest Inc. 0.00% -34.5% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Integrated Media Technology Limited and WideOpenWest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 WideOpenWest Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, WideOpenWest Inc.’s average target price is $9.75, while its potential upside is 26.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Integrated Media Technology Limited and WideOpenWest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.04% and 94% respectively. About 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of WideOpenWest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integrated Media Technology Limited -25.21% -38.15% 17.72% 39.83% -63.37% 24.46% WideOpenWest Inc. 6% -9.78% 5.2% -23.71% -5.03% 16.41%

For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was more bullish than WideOpenWest Inc.

Summary

WideOpenWest Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Integrated Media Technology Limited.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions. The companyÂ’s telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID, and other services. Its business services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products with newer services; SIP trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber-coaxial cable network across 19 markets. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, its networks passed approximately 3.0 million homes and businesses and served approximately 772,300 customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.