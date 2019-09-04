Reviewing Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)’s and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s results

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) compete against each other in the CATV Systems sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|19
|0.79
|N/A
|-1.93
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integrated Media Technology Limited and Liberty Latin America Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0.00%
|-10.9%
|-2.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Integrated Media Technology Limited and Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 58.05%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.04% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Integrated Media Technology Limited
|0.6%
|-16.63%
|-42.4%
|11.12%
|-44.69%
|16.8%
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0.06%
|-5.37%
|-21.05%
|2.57%
|-11.98%
|13.19%
For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was more bullish than Liberty Latin America Ltd.
