Reviewing Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)’s and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s results

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) compete against each other in the CATV Systems sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 19 0.79 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integrated Media Technology Limited and Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% -10.9% -2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Integrated Media Technology Limited and Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 58.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.04% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8% Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.06% -5.37% -21.05% 2.57% -11.98% 13.19%

For the past year Integrated Media Technology Limited was more bullish than Liberty Latin America Ltd.