Reviewing Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)’s and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 51 3.12 N/A 0.96 51.90 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 12.09 N/A -1.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 6% 2.6% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are 2.9 and 1.9. Competitively, iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 11.58% for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation with consensus target price of $60.14. Competitively iRhythm Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $80, with potential downside of -0.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation -4.67% -7.24% -0.62% -9.6% -20.92% 10.47% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.