Reviewing Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)’s and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s results

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.19 N/A 1.76 41.49 IRadimed Corporation 25 7.03 N/A 0.52 44.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Integer Holdings Corporation and IRadimed Corporation. IRadimed Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Integer Holdings Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Integer Holdings Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Integer Holdings Corporation and IRadimed Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

Integer Holdings Corporation’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. IRadimed Corporation’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, IRadimed Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. IRadimed Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Integer Holdings Corporation and IRadimed Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Integer Holdings Corporation has a 10.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $92.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares and 23.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13% IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than IRadimed Corporation

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats IRadimed Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.