Reviewing Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)’s and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.09 N/A 2.01 43.57 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.28 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Integer Holdings Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Integer Holdings Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

Integer Holdings Corporation’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation are 2.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Integer Holdings Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Integer Holdings Corporation is $92, with potential upside of 18.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Integer Holdings Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 65.8% respectively. 1.2% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.