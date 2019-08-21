Reviewing Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

This is a contrast between Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.77 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intec Pharma Ltd. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intec Pharma Ltd. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intec Pharma Ltd. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 20.28%. Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.