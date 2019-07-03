Reviewing Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intec Pharma Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.08% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.