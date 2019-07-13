Reviewing Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intec Pharma Ltd. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intec Pharma Ltd. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intec Pharma Ltd. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Intec Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.