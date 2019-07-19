Reviewing INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

This is a contrast between INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.51 shows that INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zosano Pharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -100.00% and an $7.75 consensus price target. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 145.40% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 38% respectively. 0.5% are INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.