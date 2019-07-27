Reviewing INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

Both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.84 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -100.00% at a $7.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 51% respectively. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.