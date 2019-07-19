Reviewing INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -6079.91 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Volatility and Risk

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Immunomedics Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Immunomedics Inc. which has a 15.9 Current Ratio and a 15.9 Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a -100.00% downside potential and an average price target of $7.75. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 47.06% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.