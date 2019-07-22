Reviewing INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk & Volatility

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Chiasma Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Chiasma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$7.75 is INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -100.00%. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 114.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.