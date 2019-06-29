Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU)’s results

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 13.42% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.