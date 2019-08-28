Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.53% and 51.55%. 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
