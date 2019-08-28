Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.53% and 51.55%. 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.