Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders held 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.