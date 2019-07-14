Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSUU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 15.53% and 64.05% respectively. Insiders held 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Insurance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.