Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.