Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
Demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
