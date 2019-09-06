Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
