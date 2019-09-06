Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s results

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89%

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.