Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

This is a contrast between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp.