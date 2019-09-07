Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

This is a contrast between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insurance Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.7% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp.
