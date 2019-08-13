Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.