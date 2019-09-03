Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
