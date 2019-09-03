Reviewing Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%