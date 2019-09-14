Reviewing Instructure Inc. (INST)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.28 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.83 N/A 0.09 31.44

Demonstrates Instructure Inc. and Aware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Instructure Inc. and Aware Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Instructure Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aware Inc. on the other hand, has -0.23 beta which makes it 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Aware Inc. which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Instructure Inc. and Aware Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Instructure Inc.’s consensus target price is $56, while its potential upside is 42.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 32.3% respectively. About 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Aware Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has 5.81% stronger performance while Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Instructure Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.