Reviewing Instructure Inc. (INST)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 42 6.11 N/A -1.36 0.00 Appian Corporation 40 13.55 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Instructure Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Instructure Inc. and Appian Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Instructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Instructure Inc. and Appian Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Instructure Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 46.21%. Meanwhile, Appian Corporation’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential downside is -18.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Instructure Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has weaker performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Instructure Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.