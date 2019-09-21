Reviewing Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)’s and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s results

Since Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) are part of the Steel & Iron industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. 20 0.87 N/A 0.89 22.00 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 2 0.18 N/A 1.57 1.58

Demonstrates Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insteel Industries Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Insteel Industries Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.3% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0.00% 10.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Insteel Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insteel Industries Inc. Its rival Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Insteel Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.4% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 100% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -3.76% 24.15% 22.23% 35.68% -4.5% 83.93%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Insteel Industries Inc. beats Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.