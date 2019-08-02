Reviewing Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Steel & Iron company, Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insteel Industries Inc. has 81.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Insteel Industries Inc. has 4.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 5.30% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. N/A 21 22.00 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Insteel Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Insteel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 54.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Insteel Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -4.78% -7.62% -4.6% -10.75% -51.74% -19.65% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. has -19.65% weaker performance while Insteel Industries Inc.’s peers have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insteel Industries Inc. are 4.5 and 1.7. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insteel Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insteel Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Insteel Industries Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.78. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s rivals are 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Insteel Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc.’s competitors beat Insteel Industries Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.