Reviewing Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP)’s and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s results

As General Building Materials companies, Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products Inc. 52 1.19 N/A 1.83 29.15 Trex Company Inc. 72 7.22 N/A 2.19 37.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Installed Building Products Inc. and Trex Company Inc. Trex Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Installed Building Products Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trex Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Installed Building Products Inc. and Trex Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

Installed Building Products Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trex Company Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Installed Building Products Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Trex Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Trex Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Installed Building Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Installed Building Products Inc. and Trex Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -8.63% for Installed Building Products Inc. with consensus target price of $52. Meanwhile, Trex Company Inc.’s consensus target price is $77.33, while its potential downside is -9.59%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Installed Building Products Inc. is looking more favorable than Trex Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Installed Building Products Inc. and Trex Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 98.8%. 1.6% are Installed Building Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Trex Company Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year Installed Building Products Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Installed Building Products Inc.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.