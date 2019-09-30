Reviewing InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s results

InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 2 0.00 1.20M -16.64 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 -0.17 1.77M -5.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 50,600,885.52% -107.4% -74.4% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 65,548,272.41% 453.3% -91.6%

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InspireMD Inc. are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InspireMD Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 90%. 4.2% are InspireMD Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend while Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.