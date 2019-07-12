Reviewing InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)’s and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 6 1.57 N/A -34.04 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 7.04 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InspireMD Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InspireMD Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -60.2% -23.4%

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for InspireMD Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 42.43% and its average price target is $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of InspireMD Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.5% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are InspireMD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.34% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.76% 20.2% 4.28% 2.12% 0% -3.21%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than InspireMD Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.